Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGI. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 7,748,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,196. The company has a market cap of $531.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

