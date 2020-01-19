Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.03. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,802 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 322,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 248,166 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 237,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

