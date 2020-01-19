Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,047 shares of company stock worth $7,497,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 265,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,463. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.