Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

