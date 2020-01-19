Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,777,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,036,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,049,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $12,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $$6.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.