Analysts Expect Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of INNT stock remained flat at $$0.66 on Friday. 208,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.58. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.25% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

