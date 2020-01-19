Analysts Expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.32. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. 1,975,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

