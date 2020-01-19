Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Brokerages expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to announce $4.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.44 million to $22.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.35 million, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $25.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

MNTA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. 1,861,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,913. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $428,838.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,936.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,681 shares of company stock worth $5,612,418. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.