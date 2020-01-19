Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

Several research firms recently commented on NLTX. ValuEngine lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 119,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 327,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $508.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -6.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

