Analysts Set CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price at $208.20

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.86. 1,233,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

