Analysts Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Target Price at $85.60

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Copart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80. Copart has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

