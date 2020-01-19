Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $283.33

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.33.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.85. 2,153,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,377. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.72. Intuit has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,694,000 after buying an additional 202,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.