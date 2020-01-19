Analysts Set Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target at $24.30

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of MTOR opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.29. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the second quarter worth $36,935,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,068.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,070 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at $1,824,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 39.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 36.9% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 304,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

