Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target at $165.97

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.10. 32,775,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,548. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,267.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

