Analysts Set Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Price Target at C$38.50

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$955,220.

OSB traded up C$2.85 on Thursday, hitting C$39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.79. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$26.31 and a 12 month high of C$40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Norbord’s payout ratio is -192.74%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

