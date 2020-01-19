Analysts Set Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Price Target at $3.81

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

