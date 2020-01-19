Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,245.50 ($29.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,005.28. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

