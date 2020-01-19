Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.62.

AAPL opened at $318.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.45. Apple has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $1,382.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

