ARAW (ARAW) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $27,919.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.68 or 0.05757754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

