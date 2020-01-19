Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen raised Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Arconic by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 4,337,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

