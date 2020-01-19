Artfinity Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.97 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,616,929 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

