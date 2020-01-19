Asian Dragon Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $122,297.00 and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

999 (999) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00040881 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005021 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000599 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com . Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.