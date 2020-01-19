Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 543 ($7.14).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.60. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 526.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 566.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74.

In other news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

