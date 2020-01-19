Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Up 17.2%

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price was up 17.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 251,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 82,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 79.99% and a negative net margin of 2,468.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atomera Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atomera stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.44% of Atomera worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

