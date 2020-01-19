AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,219 shares of company stock worth $5,929,763 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 126,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 788,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,303. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

