Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Achieves $147.80 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $147.80 million and $23.26 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $13.44 or 0.00155063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, IDEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Liqui, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Crex24, LATOKEN, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Bittrex, AirSwap, IDEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, Gatecoin, DragonEX, Kraken, Mercatox, Binance, Bithumb, Bitsane, Zebpay, GOPAX, BX Thailand, Koinex, Ethfinex and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

