Aurora (AOA) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1.95 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.52 or 0.05684163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00128571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.