Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 467.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 467.50 ($6.15).

AV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 551 ($7.25) to GBX 461 ($6.06) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LON AV traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 407.70 ($5.36). The company had a trading volume of 11,084,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

