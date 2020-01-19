AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $6.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 441,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.58.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 712.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 160,011 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 11.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 664,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

