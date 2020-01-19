BAE Systems (LON:BA) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 700 ($9.21).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 624.60 ($8.22) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 577.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 555.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

