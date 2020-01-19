Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 405,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,801,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. 2,421,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

