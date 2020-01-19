Barclays Boosts Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target to GBX 840

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

Shares of Paypoint stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,088 ($14.31). The stock had a trading volume of 65,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,009.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 941.22. Paypoint has a twelve month low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Paypoint’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

