Barclays Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 650

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 719.91 ($9.47).

Shares of STAN traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 702 ($9.23). The company had a trading volume of 4,426,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 708.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 685.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

