Barclays Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 650

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 719.91 ($9.47).

Shares of STAN traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 702 ($9.23). The company had a trading volume of 4,426,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 708.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 685.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

