Bata Price Hits $0.0178 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Bata has a market cap of $90,086.00 and approximately $439.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bata has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00658390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007847 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

