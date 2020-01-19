BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.43

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.31. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get BAVARIAN NORDIC/S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative net margin of 72.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts expect that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.