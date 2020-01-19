Bean Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $10.39 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,429,835,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.