Benchmark Begins Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 104,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $81,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $152,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.