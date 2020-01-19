Berenberg Bank Increases DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target to GBX 310

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DFS Furniture to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The stock has a market cap of $604.06 million and a P/E ratio of 30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.60. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 302 ($3.97).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

