BidaskClub Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.
EPAY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 271,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.69 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
