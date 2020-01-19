BidaskClub Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

EPAY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 271,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

