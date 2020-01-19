BidaskClub Downgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.60. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $5,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 52.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.