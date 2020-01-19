BidaskClub Upgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to “Hold”

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

ROCK stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

