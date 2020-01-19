BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 4,858,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,053. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $419.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.