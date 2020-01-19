Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.58 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $108.86 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00006749 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Exrates, Coinnest and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003786 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026351 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Kucoin, Exrates, Indodax, Bithumb, YoBit, Gate.io, CoinBene, BigONE, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Crex24 and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

