Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.01155273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00051070 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00214135 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073288 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001828 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

