Bitcoin Plus Hits One Day Volume of $16,175.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $515,556.00 and approximately $16,175.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00044372 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003784 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026427 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,719 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

