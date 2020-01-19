BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0368 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $15,645.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022413 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,723,130 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

