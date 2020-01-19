Blackearth Minerals (ASX:BEM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Blackearth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) traded up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), 422,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.06.

About Blackearth Minerals (ASX:BEM)

BlackEarth Minerals NL engages in the exploration and development of graphite properties. The company holds interests in the Donnelly River project that covers 3 exploration licenses; the Greenhills project, which covers 4 exploration licenses; the Northern Gully project that covers an area of approximate 48 square kilometers; and the Yalbra project, which covers an area of approximately 247 square kilometers located in Western Australia, Australia.

