Block Array Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 265.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $28,800.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Block Array has traded 112.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.66 or 0.05641026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00128613 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

