bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,977 shares of company stock worth $1,263,376. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 23.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.