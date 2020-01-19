Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Goldman Sachs Group

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

LON BOO opened at GBX 328 ($4.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.18. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.28.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

